Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 13:42

Serhii Haidai, the Head of the Luhansk Military Administration, has confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated several settlements in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Haidai on Telegram

Quote: "Well, now it's official – the liberation of Luhansk Oblast has begun. Several settlements have been liberated from the Russian army, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already raising the Ukrainian flag there."

Details: He did not specify which settlements had been liberated by the Ukrainian defenders.

Previously: At the beginning of October, Ukrainian troops liberated the village of Torske near Lyman and began to strike Russian units in Kreminna.

