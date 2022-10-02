All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate Torske and strike occupiers in Kreminna

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 23:54

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 23:54

Ukrainian soldiers have liberated the village of Torske near Lyman in Donetsk Oblast. The village is located on the road to the town of Kreminna. They are also firing at Russian troops in Kreminna.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for Eastern grouping of Ukrainian forces, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Our units have reclaimed the village of Torske, located on the road to Kreminna; and they are shelling the enemy’s units that are trying to entrench and build defences in Kreminna.

For them [occupiers - ed.] it is very important to hold Kreminna now. After liberating Kreminna, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will enter Svatove and Rubizhne, and will be able to liberate Luhansk Oblast further… [The cities of] Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk will come next. They bragged a lot about these cities last summer; that they had taken them with unbelievable efforts."

Details: While commenting on the liberation of Lyman, where thousands of occupiers were encircled, Cherevatyi said that "some of them have been killed, some have been captured, and some have succeeded in retreating in small convoys or groups. Now, some of them is trying to defend Kreminna."

The spokesman for the Eastern grouping of Ukrainian forces pointed out that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were capturing the remaining occupiers in the woods near Lyman, and they were clearing mines, as the place is heavily mined. 

