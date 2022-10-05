All Sections
Energoatom reacts to Putin's appropriation of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant: decree null and void

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 21:03

STANISLAV POHORILOVWEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022 21:03

Energoatom, the operator of nuclear power plants in Ukraine, has called the decree of the president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, on the transfer of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Russia’s ownership null and void.

Source: press service of Energoatom

Quote from Energoatom: "Energoatom considers Putin's decree and other "documents" issued in Russia regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP insignificant, absurd and inadequate."

Details: The company stressed that the Zaporizhzhia NPP will continue to operate in Ukraine – in accordance with Ukrainian legislation, in the Ukrainian energy system and Energoatom’s system.

Background

  • On 5 October, Vladimir Putin signed a decree, according to which, control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) would be handed over to Russia.
  • On 4 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine deemed certain orders issued by his Russian counterpart to be null and void. The orders in question are those recognising the "independence" of Crimea, of the so-called "Luhansk People’s Republic" and "Donetsk People’s Republic" as well as of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, which are parts of Ukraine’s territory.

