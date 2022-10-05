All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 18:05

STANISLAV POHORILOVWEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 18: 05

PHOTO: ENERGOATOM

The president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, signed a decree according to which the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), captured by the invaders, will be given to Russia.

Source: Russian propaganda news agency TASS

Quote: "The government of the Russian Federation should ensure that the nuclear power facilities of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant and other property necessary for its activities are taken into federal ownership."

Putin also instructed his government to work out "the specifics of operating the plant, issuing licences and other aspects of regulating the activities of the ZNPP" by 2028.

Background

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • The Russians occupied the ZNPP on 4 March, and since then, the invaders have regularly shelled the facility, posing a threat of nuclear catastrophe. 
  • Russian state corporation Rosatom created a joint-stock company named "Operating Organisation of Zaporizhzhia NPP", registered in Moscow, which is intended to manage the occupied ZNPP.
  • Russians kidnapped the Director General of ZNPP, Ihor Murashov, on 1 October. It was reported that his whereabouts were unknown. On 3 October, he was released.
  • On 5 October, Petro Kotin, president of Energoatom, the national nuclear energy generating company, assumed the duties of Director General of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August

Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:22
Ukrainian Embassy Investigates Situation with Ukrainians at Estonian Border
15:04
Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
All News