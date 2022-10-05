All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 5 October 2022, 18:05
Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

STANISLAV POHORILOVWEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 18: 05

PHOTO: ENERGOATOM

The president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, signed a decree according to which the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), captured by the invaders, will be given to Russia.

Advertisement:

Source: Russian propaganda news agency TASS

Quote: "The government of the Russian Federation should ensure that the nuclear power facilities of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant and other property necessary for its activities are taken into federal ownership."

Putin also instructed his government to work out "the specifics of operating the plant, issuing licences and other aspects of regulating the activities of the ZNPP" by 2028.

Background

  • The Russians occupied the ZNPP on 4 March, and since then, the invaders have regularly shelled the facility, posing a threat of nuclear catastrophe. 
  • Russian state corporation Rosatom created a joint-stock company named "Operating Organisation of Zaporizhzhia NPP", registered in Moscow, which is intended to manage the occupied ZNPP.
  • Russians kidnapped the Director General of ZNPP, Ihor Murashov, on 1 October. It was reported that his whereabouts were unknown. On 3 October, he was released.
  • On 5 October, Petro Kotin, president of Energoatom, the national nuclear energy generating company, assumed the duties of Director General of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
All News
Advertisement: