All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls for sanctions against Rosatom due to Russia's declaration of control over the ZNPP

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 21:49

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on international partners to respond to Russia's attempt to take control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) after annexing the territory of Ukraine where it is located.

This is reported by European Pravda.

In the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vladimir Putin's decree on the illegal seizure of the nuclear plant is null and void. The move is condemned as a crime that "further increases the risks and threats in the field of nuclear security caused by the Russian occupation of the ZNPP."

"We suggest that the European Union, the G-7 countries and other partners urgently consider the introduction of sanctions against the Russian state corporation Rosatom, its affiliated companies and institutions, as well as other key factors of Russia's nuclear energy industry," the Ministry said.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also calls on the members of the International Atomic Energy Agency "to limit cooperation within the scope of any projects with Russia, which is resorting to undisguised nuclear blackmail of the whole world."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that all those involved in the occupation of the ZNNP will be held accountable, and called on Russia to "ensure the safety and integrity of Ukrainian citizens who continue to perform critical functions at the nuclear power plant."

On Wednesday, Putin, signed a decree declaring the ZNPP seized by the occupiers will be handed over to Russia. Since Ukraine does not recognise the annexation, this decision actually has no force.

The situation at the ZNPP has been in the centre of attention since the beginning of August, when the Russian military began attacking the plant. Russia has rejected calls for the demilitarisation of the nuclear plant, under the pretext of "protecting it" from provocations, and blames Ukraine for the shelling.

After a short mission at the ZNPP, IAEA experts presented a report in which they confirmed that Russia had placed "military personnel, vehicles and equipment in various locations at the plant. The Agency's governing board adopted a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.


Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron

Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August

Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:22
Ukrainian Embassy Investigates Situation with Ukrainians at Estonian Border
15:04
Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
All News