The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls for sanctions against Rosatom due to Russia's declaration of control over the ZNPP

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on international partners to respond to Russia's attempt to take control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) after annexing the territory of Ukraine where it is located.

In the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vladimir Putin's decree on the illegal seizure of the nuclear plant is null and void. The move is condemned as a crime that "further increases the risks and threats in the field of nuclear security caused by the Russian occupation of the ZNPP."

"We suggest that the European Union, the G-7 countries and other partners urgently consider the introduction of sanctions against the Russian state corporation Rosatom, its affiliated companies and institutions, as well as other key factors of Russia's nuclear energy industry," the Ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also calls on the members of the International Atomic Energy Agency "to limit cooperation within the scope of any projects with Russia, which is resorting to undisguised nuclear blackmail of the whole world."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that all those involved in the occupation of the ZNNP will be held accountable, and called on Russia to "ensure the safety and integrity of Ukrainian citizens who continue to perform critical functions at the nuclear power plant."

On Wednesday, Putin, signed a decree declaring the ZNPP seized by the occupiers will be handed over to Russia. Since Ukraine does not recognise the annexation, this decision actually has no force.

The situation at the ZNPP has been in the centre of attention since the beginning of August, when the Russian military began attacking the plant. Russia has rejected calls for the demilitarisation of the nuclear plant, under the pretext of "protecting it" from provocations, and blames Ukraine for the shelling.

After a short mission at the ZNPP, IAEA experts presented a report in which they confirmed that Russia had placed "military personnel, vehicles and equipment in various locations at the plant. The Agency's governing board adopted a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.



