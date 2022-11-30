Russians damage gas distribution point near Zaporizhzhia

On the night of 29-30 November, the Russian occupiers struck a settlement in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; a gas distribution point was damaged.

Source: Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Last night, the Russian scum shelled civilian targets in our Oblast. In one of the settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian rocket (most likely a S-300) has inflicted damage on a gas distribution point and started a fire. The fire was dealt with quickly, but three streets have been left without gas. Thankfully, no people were hurt, and that is the main thing.

