Another large-scale fire at oil depot in Russia

Early on 30 November, a fire broke out at tanks containing petroleum products in the Surazhsky District of Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine.

Source: RBC, a Russian news agency, citing Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk Oblast; Russian public channels on Telegram

Quote from Bogomaz: "Fire and rescue teams are working at the scene. The fire area is 1800 sq.m. More than 80 people and 30 appliances, including a fire-fighting train, were involved in extinguishing the fire."

Details: Later, the governor added that the fire had been contained, and extinguishing was ongoing.

Telegram channels posted photos and videos from the scene.

Вранці 30 листопада в Суразькому районі Брянської області, що межує з Україною, сталася пожежа на резервуарах із нафтопродуктами. Відео з Telegram-каналу РБК pic.twitter.com/6aZzaLMp5y — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) November 30, 2022

Even later, Russian media wrote that the fire had been extinguished.

The cause of the fire was not reported.

