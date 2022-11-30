All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Another large-scale fire at oil depot in Russia

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 30 November 2022, 10:02

Early on 30 November, a fire broke out at tanks containing petroleum products in the Surazhsky District of Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine.

Source: RBC, a Russian news agency, citing Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk Oblast; Russian public channels on Telegram  

Quote from Bogomaz: "Fire and rescue teams are working at the scene. The fire area is 1800 sq.m. More than 80 people and 30 appliances, including a fire-fighting train, were involved in extinguishing the fire."

Details: Later, the governor added that the fire had been contained, and extinguishing was ongoing.

Telegram channels posted photos and videos from the scene.

Even later, Russian media wrote that the fire had been extinguished.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The cause of the fire was not reported.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News