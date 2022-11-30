All Sections
Another large-scale fire at oil depot in Russia

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 30 November 2022, 09:02
Another large-scale fire at oil depot in Russia

Early on 30 November, a fire broke out at tanks containing petroleum products in the Surazhsky District of Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine.

Source: RBC, a Russian news agency, citing Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk Oblast; Russian public channels on Telegram  

Quote from Bogomaz: "Fire and rescue teams are working at the scene. The fire area is 1800 sq.m. More than 80 people and 30 appliances, including a fire-fighting train, were involved in extinguishing the fire."

Advertisement:

Details: Later, the governor added that the fire had been contained, and extinguishing was ongoing.

Telegram channels posted photos and videos from the scene.

Even later, Russian media wrote that the fire had been extinguished.

The cause of the fire was not reported.

