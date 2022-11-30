All Sections
Sent as "cannon fodder": Yermak talks about role of Russian "cons" near Bakhmut

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 30 November 2022, 11:22

Near Bakhmut, the Russian invaders first of all send convicts recruited into the Wagner Group [a Russian private military company] into battle without body armour or helmets. The next ones in line attacking Ukrainian positions are regular Russian military personnel.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, on Telegram

Quote: "They are being taken to positions without weapons like ‘cannon fodder’. Then the so-called ‘mules’ [people who issue weapons to new Wagner Group recruits directly at their positions, that is, before the offensive] deliver these weapons just before the order to run forward.

They get a machine gun and raid our positions with no body armour or helmets. They are Russian cons recruited by Wagner.

This is what happens every day near Bakhmut. They lay down hundreds of such people in the hope that they will be able to weaken our defences. Behind this ‘cannon fodder’ are regular soldiers."

Details: According to Yermak, nothing changes in the Russian "horde".

The occupiers continue to treat people as "cannon fodder": "people there have always been meat, and they will remain so until they raise their heads."

Background:

  • On 4 July, Important Stories reported that convicts in St. Petersburg prisons had begun to be recruited as "volunteers" for a trip to the war in Ukraine as part of the Wagner Group.
  • On 20 July, the publication wrote that the Wagner Group was recruiting Russian convicts for service from roughly 15 prisons in Russia.
  • Later, it was reported that almost all the convicts recruited by the Wagner Group for the war in Ukraine from two Russian prisons have been killed.

