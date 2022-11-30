All Sections
Facebook blocks greeting of Ukraine’s Air Force commander to radio-technical troops

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 30 November 2022, 10:35
Facebook blocks greeting of Ukraine’s Air Force commander to radio-technical troops

Facebook has blocked a greeting message from Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, the Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force to the soldiers of the radio engineering troops; 30 November marks their official holiday.

Source: Facebook account of the Air Force command, screenshot provided by the UP; Air Force speaker Yurii Ihnat in the comments for Ukrainska Pravda

Details: On Wednesday, 30 November, the Day of Radio-Technical Troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is celebrated.

Oleshchuk's congratulations were published on the official page of the command, but a few hours later, they were blocked ostensibly because they "violated community standards."

The press service of the Air Force was pretty outraged by this fact.

As Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force explained to UP, the message was published at 6:10 a.m., and was banned at 10:30 a.m. During this time, it collected more than 200 reposts and thousands of views.

 
To enlarge, click on the image

Congratulations were published again with a few adjustments. In particular, the wording "effective disposal of Russian evil spirits in the air!" was replaced with "the disposal of the enemy", and the phrase "feral Russian world" with "ruzzia world".

The original greeting can be found in the Telegram channel of the Air Force.

Note: Facebook has repeatedly banned posts mentioning the illegal military aggression of the Russian Federation.

