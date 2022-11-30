All Sections
Russian Defence Minister says mobilised Russians make up over 8,000 crews

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 30 November 2022, 11:11
Russian Defence Minister says mobilised Russians make up over 8,000 crews

Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defence Minister, claims that 8,000 crews of various troops have been created out of the 300,000 Russians mobilised for the war against Ukraine.

Source: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, as reported by RIA Novosti

Quote: "More than 300,000 reservists called up for partial mobilisation were trained in 2 months, they were trained at more than 100 training grounds in Russia and Belarus, and 3,000 instructors were involved."

Details: According to the minister, the training centres have trained more than 8,000 crews for tanks and armoured vehicles, artillery, air defence, drones, and electronic warfare crews.

Previously: A new wave of hidden mobilisation is being prepared in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Advertisement: