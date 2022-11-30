All Sections
Russian Defence Minister says mobilised Russians make up over 8,000 crews

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 30 November 2022, 12:11

Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defence Minister, claims that 8,000 crews of various troops have been created out of the 300,000 Russians mobilised for the war against Ukraine.

Source: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, as reported by RIA Novosti

Quote: "More than 300,000 reservists called up for partial mobilisation were trained in 2 months, they were trained at more than 100 training grounds in Russia and Belarus, and 3,000 instructors were involved."

Details: According to the minister, the training centres have trained more than 8,000 crews for tanks and armoured vehicles, artillery, air defence, drones, and electronic warfare crews.

Previously: A new wave of hidden mobilisation is being prepared in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

