All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


SSU busts collaborator from Kherson Oblast trying to flee abroad

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 30 November 2022, 13:49

While conducting counter-sabotage measures in Vinnytsia Oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) exposed a Russian accomplice.

Source: press service of the SSU, prosecutor's office of Vinnytsia Oblast

Details: The detainee was a resident of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, who had actively cooperated with the local occupation administration after the capture of the Ukrainian city.

According to the investigation, from March to August 2022, when Kherson Oblast had been occupied by Russian troops, the suspect sided with the Russians and voluntarily assisted the Russian Armed Forces and the occupation administration.

The SSU has established that she passed lists of veterans of Russo-Ukrainian war and other citizens who could potentially resist the invaders to the Russian-created "military commandant's office".

The Russians used the information to conduct mass "raids" on the homes of local residents and abductions of people, the secret service noted.

The victims were required to "confess" to fabricated cases. In cases of refusal, the Russians used torture and threatened to kill them.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In addition, the collaborator helped the occupiers navigate the terrain and indicated the shortest routes to the settlements of Beryslav district for its capture.

She also assisted in the "quartering" of Russian occupying units in the houses of Ukrainians, who left for the Ukrainian-controlled territory.

At the same time, she offered to use three of her own garages for storing military equipment and weapons for the invaders.

After the liberation of part of the region, she tried to flee abroad to avoid justice, the SSU reported.

At the same time, the SSU officers established her location in Vinnytsia Oblast in a timely manner and detained her near one of the local critical infrastructure facilities.

 

During the search, the detainee's mobile phone, which had evidence of correspondence with representatives of the occupation authority, was found.

The suspect has been served a notice of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law. The choice of custody as a measure of restraint is being considered.

These crimes are punishable by 15 years or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News