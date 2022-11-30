All Sections
Russia again raves that Poland wants to annex part of Ukraine

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 30 November 2022, 14:45

Sergey Naryshkin, the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, has stated that Poland allegedly plans to annex Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblasts, and a part of Ternopil Oblast and is already preparing for "referendums" there.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Naryshkin has stated that, according to Russian intelligence, Poland is allegedly forcing preparations for the annexation of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblasts, and most of Ternopil Oblast in Ukraine. 

As the occupier states, Warsaw is confident that they "deserved generous compensation from Ukraine for military aid and providing a roof over the refugees' heads."

In addition, the Russian official states that Poland is "afraid" that "senior NATO partners will try to come to an agreement with Moscow in the winter months, neglecting the interests of not only Ukrainians, but also Poles."

The Russian also dreamed that the Polish leadership was preparing for "referendums" in western Ukraine.

According to Naryshkin, Polish special services "leaked" information to the Ukrainian mass media about the alleged preparations in Lviv Oblast for a vote on joining Poland as a "dummy bullet": "The reaction of important regional players and ordinary citizens is expected to be carefully monitored and analysed."

