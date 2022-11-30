All Sections
Survey shows 55% of Russians want negotiations with Ukraine

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 30 November 2022, 15:10
About 55% of Russians advocate peace negotiations with Ukraine; the percentage has drastically increased over the last few months. 

Source: Meduza, the Latvia-based Russian media outlet, citing the data of the last closed poll of the Federal Protective Service of Russia and sources close to the Administration of the Russian President

Details: The outlet has explained that such research is being conducted per the Kremlin’s order and only for "internal use". 

According to the closed survey, only 25% of respondents advocate the continuation of the war, and about 55% of respondents want peace talks. In July 2022, the polls showed that only 30% of Russians advocated the negotiations.

As per Meduza’s information, this data coincides with the results of Levada-Centre’s [Russian non-governmental research organisation - ed.] survey from October, where 57% of respondents stand "for" and "more likely for" the negotiations, and 27% "for" and "more likely for" the continuation of combat actions.

Two sources of the outlet close to the Administration of the Russian President have said that in the future, the Kremlin plans to limit the number of open polls on Russians’ stance regarding the war. One source has stated that "it is possible to survey all sorts of things now; it is better not to do it".

One political strategist who cooperates with the Administration of the Russian President has also said that "it is better not to present the dynamics [of the Russians’ stance on the war - ed.] now".

Previously: As one open poll demonstrated in August, 65% of Russians would approve of Vladimir Putin’s decision to stop the military operation in Ukraine and sign a peace agreement. Nevertheless, 60% of respondents would support the Russian President’s intention to launch another offensive on Kyiv.

Advertisement: