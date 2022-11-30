All Sections
Ukrainian President’s Office on Poland "annexing" Ukraine: We are laughing at Russia together

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 30 November 2022, 17:24

Mykhailo Podoliak, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, believes that Russia is promoting the myth about Poland allegedly preparing the annexation of Ukrainian territories in order to spread suspicion and distrust between two countries.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote: "Statements of the speakers from the Russian Federation about ‘Poland's plans to annex western Ukraine’ is another attempt of the Kremlin to sow distrust between friends. Does anyone believe that it will work? Ukraine and Poland are laughing at it. Together." 

Details: Podoliak has added that Russia is the only country ignoring international law.

Background: 

  • On 30 November, Sergei Naryshkin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, declared that Poland was allegedly planning to annex Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and part of Termopil oblasts and was already preparing to have sham referendums there.
  • Apart from Russian President Vladimir Putin, this topic was already mentioned by Naryshkin, as well as Dmitry Medvedev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Russia, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, and Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed president of Belarus.

