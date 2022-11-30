Ukrainian President’s Office on Poland "annexing" Ukraine: We are laughing at Russia together

Mykhailo Podoliak, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, believes that Russia is promoting the myth about Poland allegedly preparing the annexation of Ukrainian territories in order to spread suspicion and distrust between two countries.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote: "Statements of the speakers from the Russian Federation about ‘Poland's plans to annex western Ukraine’ is another attempt of the Kremlin to sow distrust between friends. Does anyone believe that it will work? Ukraine and Poland are laughing at it. Together."

Details: Podoliak has added that Russia is the only country ignoring international law.

Background: