Defence Intelligence on possibility of swapping UOC-MP priests: Ukraine ready for creative approaches

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 30 November 2022, 17:13

Andrii Yusov, a representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has suggested that priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) could be swapped for Ukrainian defenders if this was proposed.

Source: Andrii Yusov in a comment for 24 Channel 

Details: Yusov said that when it comes to prisoner swaps, the Russians are primarily interested in officers, people with specific skills and knowledge, and specialised military professionals.

Since searches of UOC-MP premises have been going on throughout Ukraine, Yusov was asked whether the collaborators detained in these searches could be added to the exchange fund. The Defence Intelligence representative did not answer directly, but said he did not rule out using any possibility for swaps. 

Quote: "Ukraine has demonstrated, through the great Swap and the fate of Viktor Medvedchuk, that it is willing to take the most creative approaches in order to bring its citizens home. We will definitely take advantage of any and all opportunities that arise, formal and informal, public and private, open and closed."

Details: Yusov said Ukraine had succeeded in exchanging 1,286 Ukrainian defenders since the start of the full-scale invasion.  

He recalled that prisoner swaps have been ramped up lately. Three prisoner swaps have taken place in four days over the past week, and almost 100 Ukrainians have been brought home from Russian captivity. 

The Defence Intelligence representative stated that preparations are being made for the next prisoner swaps, and there will be news on this soon. 

Nevertheless, neither the UN nor the Red Cross have full and consistent access to the places where Ukrainians are being detained in Russia to examine and analyse the conditions, food, medical care, etc.

"This needs to be worked on. This is a matter where the whole world has to exert pressure," Yusov stressed.

