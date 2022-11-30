All Sections
Russia plans next wave of mobilisation for January and February

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 30 November 2022, 18:22
Russia plans next wave of mobilisation for January and February
Mobilization in Russia, photo by RIA Novosti

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, Russia is set to launch a new wave of mobilisation of men liable for military service in January next year, in addition to forcing students at military higher education institutions to graduate early, because of the army’s significant losses on the front.

Source: nightly report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 30 November 

Quote: "In order to replenish current losses in units of the Russian occupation forces, early graduation is planned for students at military higher education institutions in the Russian Federation in the first quarter of 2023.

Moreover, preparations are underway for the next wave of mobilisation in the Russian Federation, scheduled for January and February 2023." 

Details: The Russian occupation authorities have announced that "mobilisation is over" in the city of Khustalnyi in temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast. 

Nevertheless, the invaders continue to patrol the city and carefully check all those wishing to leave the city at the exit routes.

