All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Special Operations Forces soldier describes battle for village in south of Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 30 November 2022, 18:35
Special Operations Forces soldier describes battle for village in south of Ukraine

Special Operations Forces (SOF) have described how they liberated a village in the south of Ukraine and shown footage of the battle and the mop-up operation afterwards.

Source: an interview with a soldier from the 73rd Maritime Special Operations Centre named after Kish otaman Antin Holovatyi, published by the press service of the Special Operations Forces

Details: The SOF soldier described an unexpected encounter with an occupier wearing a woman’s dressing gown and a failed attempt by another occupier to surrender.

Advertisement:

The SOF soldier noted that approximately four dozen of the Russian invaders died dishonorably in the battle.

The SOF soldiers also destroyed a Russian ammunition storage point. 

There is also video footage, filmed by another SOF soldier who was injured in the battle.

Quote: "The next day, there were intercepted enemy calls where one of their commanders was shouting, ‘The next-door kolkhoz (collective farm) isn’t ours any more. 20 people turned up in the afternoon, and our lot f**king let them in’. There was information that approximately 40 enemy soldiers were killed due to the work of our unit, infantry and artillery."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: