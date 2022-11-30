Special Operations Forces soldier describes battle for village in south of Ukraine

Special Operations Forces (SOF) have described how they liberated a village in the south of Ukraine and shown footage of the battle and the mop-up operation afterwards.

Source: an interview with a soldier from the 73rd Maritime Special Operations Centre named after Kish otaman Antin Holovatyi, published by the press service of the Special Operations Forces

Details: The SOF soldier described an unexpected encounter with an occupier wearing a woman’s dressing gown and a failed attempt by another occupier to surrender.

Advertisement:

The SOF soldier noted that approximately four dozen of the Russian invaders died dishonorably in the battle.

The SOF soldiers also destroyed a Russian ammunition storage point.

There is also video footage, filmed by another SOF soldier who was injured in the battle.

Quote: "The next day, there were intercepted enemy calls where one of their commanders was shouting, ‘The next-door kolkhoz (collective farm) isn’t ours any more. 20 people turned up in the afternoon, and our lot f**king let them in’. There was information that approximately 40 enemy soldiers were killed due to the work of our unit, infantry and artillery."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



