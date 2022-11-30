All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Special Operations Forces soldier describes battle for village in south of Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 30 November 2022, 19:35

Special Operations Forces (SOF) have described how they liberated a village in the south of Ukraine and shown footage of the battle and the mop-up operation afterwards.

Source: an interview with a soldier from the 73rd Maritime Special Operations Centre named after Kish otaman Antin Holovatyi, published by the press service of the Special Operations Forces

Details: The SOF soldier described an unexpected encounter with an occupier wearing a woman’s dressing gown and a failed attempt by another occupier to surrender.

The SOF soldier noted that approximately four dozen of the Russian invaders died dishonorably in the battle.

The SOF soldiers also destroyed a Russian ammunition storage point. 

There is also video footage, filmed by another SOF soldier who was injured in the battle.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Quote: "The next day, there were intercepted enemy calls where one of their commanders was shouting, ‘The next-door kolkhoz (collective farm) isn’t ours any more. 20 people turned up in the afternoon, and our lot f**king let them in’. There was information that approximately 40 enemy soldiers were killed due to the work of our unit, infantry and artillery."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News