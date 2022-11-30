Suspicious package received by Spanish company from which Ukraine receives weapons

On Wednesday afternoon, a package containing what was believed to be an explosive device was received by the Spanish company Instalaza, which makes weapons that the Spanish government is sending to Ukraine to help fight Russian forces.

Source: European Pravda, citing El Periódico

Details: On Wednesday afternoon, the Aragon police and the Civil Guard received a report from Instalaza about a suspicious package with a similar description to the one sent to the Embassy of Ukraine in Spain.

Numerous police officers were sent to the company’s premises; the territory of the plant was surrounded, and the movement of vehicles and pedestrians on the nearby streets was blocked.

In the evening, experts carried out a controlled detonation of the package; the operation was concluded without casualties. The police began collecting physical evidence to analyse the contents of the package.

Instalaza is a company in Zaragoza that has been designing and producing military infantry equipment since 1943. It is one of the Spanish companies that produces the weapons that the government sends to Ukraine to defend itself against a Russian invasion.

In particular, Instalaza produces rocket-propelled grenades used by the Ukrainian army in the war with Russia. At the beginning of the war, the Minister of Defense of Spain, Margarita Robles, announced that Kyiv would receive 1,370 of them.

Background:

On the afternoon of 30 November, a Ukrainian embassy worker in Madrid suffered moderate injuries in a letter bomb explosion. The incident in Spain was classified as a terrorist crime.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, gave instructions that the security of all Ukrainian embassies abroad be reinforced immediately, and also called on his Spanish counterpart to take urgent measures to investigate the attack on the Ukrainian diplomatic mission.

