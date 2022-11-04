All Sections
Civilians evacuated from Marinka, Donetsk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 4 November 2022, 04:12

No civilians remain in the city of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast; evacuation from Marinka had commenced at the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

Quote: "Marinka is constantly being subjected to relentless enemy attacks. Not a single building has been left undamaged.

The Bilyi Yanhol [White Angel] police squad has been helping people escape shelling throughout the eight months of the full-scale war. There are currently no civilians left in Marinka."

Details: Nearly 800 residents remain in the nearby city of Krasnohorivka, which Russian forces are also pummeling on a daily basis.

The police reported that there is no power, running water or gas in Krasnohorivka.

Police officers are evacuating civilians, helping those who have sustained injuries, attending to undetonated explosives and delivering humanitarian aid.

During one of Bilyi Yanhol’s missions to Krasnohorivka, police officers evacuated a seriously ill woman who is suspected to have suffered a stroke, a wounded man, and an elderly woman who decided to flee to a safer region.

