Shahed-136 drones shot down over Lviv Oblast

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 4 November 2022, 08:47

Units of Air Command Zakhid (West) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have shot down Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drone over Lviv Oblast.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, the Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down an Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drone over Lviv Oblast. There was no damage or casualties in the Oblast. We are grateful to our defenders from the Air Command Zakhid (West) for their brilliant work!".

Background: On the night of 3–4 November, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 8 Russian Shahed-136 drones in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

