Russian occupiers hit warehouses in Mykolaiv with S-300 missiles

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 4 November 2022, 09:08
Mykolaiv came under fire again, photo by Dmytro Pletenchuk, press officer of Mykolaiv Regional Administration

Russian troops shelled Mykolaiv around midnight on 3-4 November, destroying and damaging warehouses, and also dealing damage to an administrative building and parked cars.

Source: Oleksandr Sienkievych, the Mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram

Quote from Sienkievych: "On the night of 3 November, Mykolaiv was under fire. Around 23:30, Russian terrorists hit one of the city's districts with S-300 missiles."

Details: One warehouse was destroyed. A fire broke out in another one. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine put it out.

An administrative building and cars parked nearby were damaged, too.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Municipal service workers have been working on site of the strikes since the morning. Crews of KP ELU Avtodorih [municipal service, the purpose of which is to improve the condition of the road surface and clean the city’s streets – ed.] and contractors are clearing roadways and pedestrian zones from the rubble and garbage.

Employees of the District Administration inspect the places of shelling and assess the damage.

