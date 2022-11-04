Russian forces launch S-300 missiles on Zaporizhzhia district
On the night of 3–4 November, Russian forces launched S-300 missiles on cities, towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia district of the namesake Oblast.
Source: Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Starukh: "Last night, the enemy launched S-300 missiles on cities, towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia district.
One of the missiles damaged a gas pipeline in an unpopulated area, causing a fire which has since been extinguished by our emergency workers. Early reports indicate there are no casualties."
