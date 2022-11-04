Satan, drug-addicted Nazis and grunting piglets: Medvedev wishes Russians a happy Unity Day

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has decided to announce that Russia is fighting against Satan and can send everyone to hell. He made this statement on Unity Day, which is celebrated in the Russian Federation on 4 November.



Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote from Medvedev: "What is our weapon? Weapons can be different. We have the opportunity to send all our enemies to fiery Gehenna, but this is not our task. We listen to the words of the Creator in our hearts and obey them. These words give us a sacred purpose.

The goal is to stop the supreme lord of hell, no matter what name he uses: Satan, Lucifer or Iblis. Because his goal is death. Our goal is life."

Details: The representative of the aggressor country, which has occupied the territories of a sovereign state, stated that "Russia is a huge and rich country" and claims it "does not need foreign territories".

Medvedev once again stated that Russia "will not give up its sacred land to anyone".

He believes that Russia is at war with "a part of the world that is dying", which allegedly hates Russians and "bans their language, values ​​and even their faith", and with "a bunch of crazy drug-addicted Nazis", "a big pack of barking dogs from the Western kennel", and "a motley farrow of grunting piglets and small-minded philistines from a collapsed Western empire".

Medvedev believes that by "rising up against them", Russia has "gained a sacred power".

He called the former friends and partners of the Russian Federation "accidental fellow travellers, hangers-on and parasites" and wished for them to "rot in a foreign land".

According to Medvedev, Russia has been silent for a long time, but "now it has shaken off the clammy slumber and dreary gloom of recent decades" and "woken up".

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation believes that "soon other countries [which he did not name - ed.] will finally wake up" and then "the rotten world order will collapse".

