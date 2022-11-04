All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia uses Kursk Nuclear Power Plant to store missile weapons and drones

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 4 November 2022, 13:01

Ukrainian intelligence officials suggest that Russia is using the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) to store and maintain Iranian-made ballistic missiles and drones.

Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "Information has been received that the Russian military uses the territory of the Kursk NPP and related enterprises to store and maintain missiles.

Over the past few weeks, representatives of the Russian Armed Forces have been delivering S-300 missiles to the underground hangars of the Kurskatomenergoremont enterprise [contractor for maintenance and repair of equipment of nuclear power plants and other industrial enterprises - ed.] near the village of Ivanino, Kursk Oblast.

In addition, in late October, several civilian trucks with Iranian number plates and unknown cargo arrived at these hangars."

Details: The Ukrainian intelligence does not rule out that the mentioned high-risk facility, which is directly close to the Kursk NPP (the city of Kurchatov), is used by the Russian Armed Forces for military purposes. In particular, it is being used for the covert deployment and maintenance of ammunition for missile weapons and Iranian-made UAVs.

The presence of Iranian-made ballistic missiles in these underground storage facilities is not excluded.

Sponsored contentNew Unit.City campuses by Kovalska Industrial and Construction Group. Aesthetics, Innovation and Energy Efficiency in Wartime

Ukrainian defenders believe that the information provided should be the subject of thorough verification by representatives of relevant international organisations. First of all, the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency - ed.]

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft systems arrive in Ukraine

Russians have only 120 Iskanders left

Zelenskyy: Over 4.5 million households remain without power as Russia plans new large-scale attacks

Patriarch Kirill declares the very existence of Russia under threat, as set out in Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Situation with electricity in Kyiv is challenging, but blackouts are controlled

Founder of Wagner PMC creates "militia training centres" on border with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
School destroyed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian-liberated village in Kherson Oblast
20:18
Ukraine received first batch of generators from Lithuania
19:25
Russian troops hit high-rise building in Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, 8 floors destroyed
18:51
Russian occupiers create uninhabitable conditions for residents of Kherson Oblast to force them to flee
18:50
Zelenskyy's Office reminded conditions when Ukraine would agree to open negotiations with Kremlin
18:17
50,000 Russian conscripts are currently fighting against Ukraine – Putin
18:07
Destroyed dams, hundreds of kilometres of burnt forest: Ukrainian military video shows Kharkiv Oblast after liberation from Russian occupiers
17:39
Russians blow up communication towers of Ukrainian operators in Kherson Oblast
17:29
National Guardsmen present their know-how to destroy Russian drones
17:27
Most Ukrainians see Ukraine as prosperous EU state in 10 years
All News