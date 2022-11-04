Russia uses Kursk Nuclear Power Plant to store missile weapons and drones

Ukrainian intelligence officials suggest that Russia is using the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) to store and maintain Iranian-made ballistic missiles and drones.

Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "Information has been received that the Russian military uses the territory of the Kursk NPP and related enterprises to store and maintain missiles.

Over the past few weeks, representatives of the Russian Armed Forces have been delivering S-300 missiles to the underground hangars of the Kurskatomenergoremont enterprise [contractor for maintenance and repair of equipment of nuclear power plants and other industrial enterprises - ed.] near the village of Ivanino, Kursk Oblast.

In addition, in late October, several civilian trucks with Iranian number plates and unknown cargo arrived at these hangars."

Details: The Ukrainian intelligence does not rule out that the mentioned high-risk facility, which is directly close to the Kursk NPP (the city of Kurchatov), is used by the Russian Armed Forces for military purposes. In particular, it is being used for the covert deployment and maintenance of ammunition for missile weapons and Iranian-made UAVs.

The presence of Iranian-made ballistic missiles in these underground storage facilities is not excluded.

Ukrainian defenders believe that the information provided should be the subject of thorough verification by representatives of relevant international organisations. First of all, the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency - ed.]

