Putin wants to "evacuate" residents of Kherson
Friday, 4 November 2022, 12:27
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Kherson residents should be deported from the city.
Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti (RIA News); Vy slushali maiak (You listened to the lighthouse) Telegram channel
Quote from Putin during the laying of flowers on Red Square: "Now those who live in Kherson should be taken out of the zone of the most dangerous hostilities."
Details: Putin covers up the deportation of residents by allegedly caring about them.
The president of the aggressor country stated that "the civilian population should not suffer from shelling, offensive, counteroffensive and other actions."
Background:
- As reported earlier, Russian occupation forces are transferring their military equipment and personnel from the right bank of the Dnipro River to the left bank in Kherson Oblast following recent successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in liberating the oblast.
- On 19 October, collaborator Volodymyr Saldo announced that the so-called leadership of Kherson Oblast decided to move to the left bank [of the Dnipro River] due to the alleged preparation of a counteroffensive by Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- The Russian occupiers dismantled monuments to Russian generals Oleksandr Suvorov and Fedor Ushakov in Kherson and took them with them as they fled the city. In addition, the invaders stole a monument to Prince Grigory Potemkin and his remains from St Catherine's Cathedral in the occupied city of Kherson.
- According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the Russian occupation administration of Kherson Oblast moved south from Kherson to the city of Skadovsk, and the invaders continued to force the population to evacuate.
- Kirill Stremousov, one of the so-called heads of the occupying "administration" of the city of Kherson, has announced that Russian forces are likely to retreat to the left bank of the Dnipro River.
