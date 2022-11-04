Putin wants to "evacuate" residents of Kherson

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Kherson residents should be deported from the city.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti (RIA News); Vy slushali maiak (You listened to the lighthouse) Telegram channel

Quote from Putin during the laying of flowers on Red Square: "Now those who live in Kherson should be taken out of the zone of the most dangerous hostilities."

Details: Putin covers up the deportation of residents by allegedly caring about them.

The president of the aggressor country stated that "the civilian population should not suffer from shelling, offensive, counteroffensive and other actions."

Background:

