All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin wants to "evacuate" residents of Kherson

Iryna BalachukFriday, 4 November 2022, 13:27

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Kherson residents should be deported from the city.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti (RIA News); Vy slushali maiak (You listened to the lighthouse) Telegram channel

Quote from Putin during the laying of flowers on Red Square: "Now those who live in Kherson should be taken out of the zone of the most dangerous hostilities."

Details: Putin covers up the deportation of residents by allegedly caring about them.

The president of the aggressor country stated that "the civilian population should not suffer from shelling, offensive, counteroffensive and other actions."

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Sponsored contentNew Unit.City campuses by Kovalska Industrial and Construction Group. Aesthetics, Innovation and Energy Efficiency in Wartime

NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft systems arrive in Ukraine

Russians have only 120 Iskanders left

Zelenskyy: Over 4.5 million households remain without power as Russia plans new large-scale attacks

Patriarch Kirill declares the very existence of Russia under threat, as set out in Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Situation with electricity in Kyiv is challenging, but blackouts are controlled

Founder of Wagner PMC creates "militia training centres" on border with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
School destroyed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian-liberated village in Kherson Oblast
20:18
Ukraine received first batch of generators from Lithuania
19:25
Russian troops hit high-rise building in Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, 8 floors destroyed
18:51
Russian occupiers create uninhabitable conditions for residents of Kherson Oblast to force them to flee
18:50
Zelenskyy's Office reminded conditions when Ukraine would agree to open negotiations with Kremlin
18:17
50,000 Russian conscripts are currently fighting against Ukraine – Putin
18:07
Destroyed dams, hundreds of kilometres of burnt forest: Ukrainian military video shows Kharkiv Oblast after liberation from Russian occupiers
17:39
Russians blow up communication towers of Ukrainian operators in Kherson Oblast
17:29
National Guardsmen present their know-how to destroy Russian drones
17:27
Most Ukrainians see Ukraine as prosperous EU state in 10 years
All News