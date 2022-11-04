All Sections
Local authorities in Russia’s Far East prepare for mass anti-mobilisation protests

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 4 November 2022, 16:58

Local authorities in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East are preparing for mass protests due to the local population’s opposition to Putin’s conscription measures.

Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: According to Ukrainian intelligence, these concerns are related to the local population’s strong opposition to mobilisation actions and measures in Primorsky Krai, in the Far East of Russia.

Local police and special services are currently planning measures to counter possible protests and strengthen the police regime in the region.

Local authorities are planning inspections of the video surveillance systems in Vladivostok institutions and organisations to check they are working properly, with remote access being provided to law enforcement agencies.

In the coming month, walk-through metal detectors are expected to be installed at the entrance to all public events, even those authorised by the government.

The Ukrainian intelligence draws attention to the fact that currently the vast majority of the local population in Primorsky Krai does not support the so-called "special military operation" [i.e. the war against Ukraine] or the conscription measures in the region. The reasons for this are the significant number of ethnic Ukrainians living in the region and the failures of the Russian army in the war in Ukraine.

Background: Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that the number of servicemen recently mobilised in the Russian Federation has reached 318,000 people, despite the previously announced limit of 300,000.

