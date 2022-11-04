Up to 10 tonnes of fuel in the water in Kherson Oblast after Russia’s attacks

The Russian occupiers are provoking an ecological disaster in Kherson Oblast by blowing up watercraft and ships.

Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Invaders are blowing up watercraft and vessels near the piers and moorings of the Dnipro and its tributaries. Due to this, tonnes of oil and fuel are dumpling into the river! Toxic chemicals are carried by the current into the Dnipro delta, towards the protected area of ​​the Nyzhniodniprovskyi National Nature Park."

These areas are protected by the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, which are of international importance mainly as habitats for waterfowl. Therefore, this environmental disaster may have international consequences.

According to a previous estimate, up to 10 tonnes of fuel and lubricants got into the water. This can lead to the destruction of river flora and fauna, as well as poisoning of the area for decades. In the future, dangerous substances may reach the Black Sea as well."

Details: The head of the Oblast Military Administration emphasised that in order to eliminate the consequences, it is necessary to cover the oil spots as soon as possible and collect them. Ukraine cannot quickly do this due to the lack of access to the temporarily occupied territories.

