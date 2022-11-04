All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Up to 10 tonnes of fuel in the water in Kherson Oblast after Russia’s attacks

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOFriday, 4 November 2022, 22:41
Up to 10 tonnes of fuel in the water in Kherson Oblast after Russia’s attacks

The Russian occupiers are provoking an ecological disaster in Kherson Oblast by blowing up watercraft and ships.

Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Invaders are blowing up watercraft and vessels near the piers and moorings of the Dnipro and its tributaries. Due to this, tonnes of oil and fuel are dumpling into the river! Toxic chemicals are carried by the current into the Dnipro delta, towards the protected area of ​​the Nyzhniodniprovskyi National Nature Park."

Advertisement:

These areas are protected by the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, which are of international importance mainly as habitats for waterfowl. Therefore, this environmental disaster may have international consequences.

According to a previous estimate, up to 10 tonnes of fuel and lubricants got into the water. This can lead to the destruction of river flora and fauna, as well as poisoning of the area for decades. In the future, dangerous substances may reach the Black Sea as well."

Details: The head of the Oblast Military Administration emphasised that in order to eliminate the consequences, it is necessary to cover the oil spots as soon as possible and collect them. Ukraine cannot quickly do this due to the lack of access to the temporarily occupied territories.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: