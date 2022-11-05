Russian units are being replenished in Belarus

Units of the Russian Armed Forces are being replenished with recently conscripted Russian soldiers on the territory of Belarus.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 5 November

Quote: "The Republic of Belarus is continuing to support and aid the military aggression the Russian Federation is perpetrating against Ukraine; Belarus welcomes and provides accommodation for Russian military personnel and allows Russian forces to use its military training grounds."

Details: The General Staff additionally reported that units of the Russian Armed Forces are being replenished with recently conscripted Russian soldiers (arriving from Russia) on the territory of Belarus.

"Training and coordinating activities for these units are expected to last two to three weeks," the General Staff said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



