All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian units are being replenished in Belarus

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 5 November 2022, 07:30

Units of the Russian Armed Forces are being replenished with recently conscripted Russian soldiers on the territory of Belarus.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 5 November

Quote: "The Republic of Belarus is continuing to support and aid the military aggression the Russian Federation is perpetrating against Ukraine; Belarus welcomes and provides accommodation for Russian military personnel and allows Russian forces to use its military training grounds."

Details: The General Staff additionally reported that units of the Russian Armed Forces are being replenished with recently conscripted Russian soldiers (arriving from Russia) on the territory of Belarus.

"Training and coordinating activities for these units are expected to last two to three weeks," the General Staff said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft systems arrive in Ukraine

Russians have only 120 Iskanders left

Zelenskyy: Over 4.5 million households remain without power as Russia plans new large-scale attacks

Patriarch Kirill declares the very existence of Russia under threat, as set out in Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Situation with electricity in Kyiv is challenging, but blackouts are controlled

Founder of Wagner PMC creates "militia training centres" on border with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
School destroyed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian-liberated village in Kherson Oblast
20:18
Ukraine received first batch of generators from Lithuania
19:25
Russian troops hit high-rise building in Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, 8 floors destroyed
18:51
Russian occupiers create uninhabitable conditions for residents of Kherson Oblast to force them to flee
18:50
Zelenskyy's Office reminded conditions when Ukraine would agree to open negotiations with Kremlin
18:17
50,000 Russian conscripts are currently fighting against Ukraine – Putin
18:07
Destroyed dams, hundreds of kilometres of burnt forest: Ukrainian military video shows Kharkiv Oblast after liberation from Russian occupiers
17:39
Russians blow up communication towers of Ukrainian operators in Kherson Oblast
17:29
National Guardsmen present their know-how to destroy Russian drones
17:27
Most Ukrainians see Ukraine as prosperous EU state in 10 years
All News