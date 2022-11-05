National Guard soldiers destroy cluster of manpower and equipment in Luhansk Oblast

National Guard soldiers have posted a video of them destroying a cluster of manpower and equipment of Russians in Luhansk Oblast.

Details: It was indicated that soldiers of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine have detected a cluster of armoured equipment and manpower in Luhansk Oblast, subsequently inflicting damage on it.

As a result of a successful mission, the soldiers destroyed five tanks, two armoured combat vehicles, and some occupiers, an exact number of whom is unknown.

