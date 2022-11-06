All Sections
Ukraine’s Armed Forces carry out airstrikes on 6 clusters of servicemen and military equipment in Luhansk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 November 2022, 08:50
Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out seven airstrikes against the Russian occupiers in Luhansk Oblast; six clusters of military personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as the occupiers’ anti-aircraft defences, were hit.

Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Haidai: "Soldiers of our Rocket Forces and Artillery struck the enemy's command post, seven clusters of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition warehouse and three other important military facilities over the past day".

Haidai also reported that Ukrainian air defence units shot down four UAVs in Luhansk Oblast.

