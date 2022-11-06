Ukrainian forces kill nearly 500 Russian occupiers on 5 November

As of 6 November, Russian Armed Forces have lost an estimated 75,930 military personnel, 2,765 tanks and 1,781 artillery systems in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 6 November 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

approximately 75,930 (+490) military personnel;

2,765 (+7) tanks;

5,611 (+10) armoured combat vehicles;

1,781 (+5) artillery systems;

391 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

202 (+0) air defence systems;

277 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

260 (+0) helicopters;

1,465 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs;

399 (+0) cruise missiles;

16 (+0) ships/boats;

4,184 (+7) vehicles and tankers;

155 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

