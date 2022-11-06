Ukrainian forces kill nearly 500 Russian occupiers on 5 November
Sunday, 6 November 2022, 10:19
As of 6 November, Russian Armed Forces have lost an estimated 75,930 military personnel, 2,765 tanks and 1,781 artillery systems in the war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 6 November 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:
- approximately 75,930 (+490) military personnel;
- 2,765 (+7) tanks;
- 5,611 (+10) armoured combat vehicles;
- 1,781 (+5) artillery systems;
- 391 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 202 (+0) air defence systems;
- 277 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 260 (+0) helicopters;
- 1,465 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 399 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 16 (+0) ships/boats;
- 4,184 (+7) vehicles and tankers;
- 155 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!
Sponsored contentNew Unit.City campuses by Kovalska Industrial and Construction Group. Aesthetics, Innovation and Energy Efficiency in Wartime