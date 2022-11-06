All Sections
Ukrainian forces kill nearly 500 Russian occupiers on 5 November

Iryna BalachukSunday, 6 November 2022, 10:19

As of 6 November, Russian Armed Forces have lost an estimated 75,930 military personnel, 2,765 tanks and 1,781 artillery systems in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 6 November 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

  • approximately 75,930 (+490) military personnel;
  • 2,765 (+7) tanks;
  • 5,611 (+10) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 1,781 (+5) artillery systems;
  • 391 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 202 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 277 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 260 (+0) helicopters;
  • 1,465 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 399 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 16 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 4,184 (+7) vehicles and tankers;
  • 155 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

