No Russian ships armed with Kalibr missiles in Black Sea

Iryna BalachukSunday, 6 November 2022, 11:36
No Russian ships armed with Kalibr missiles in Black Sea

As of 6 November, seven Russian ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, but there are no Kalibr cruise missiles carriers among them.

Source: Ukrainian Navy on Facebook

Quote from the Ukrainian Navy: "As of 6 November, there are seven enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including zero Kalibr cruise missile carriers; a total possible firing capacity of zero missiles."

Details: The Russian occupiers continue to control maritime communications in the Azov Sea, keeping up to two ships and boats on combat duty.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are 10 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including 5 Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total possible firing capacity of 76 missiles.

The Ukrainian Navy has also reported that during 6 November, the Kerch-Yenikale Canal was passed by the following number of Russian ships:

  • To the Sea of Azov - 37 vessels, 3 of which were moving from the Bosporus Strait;
  • To the Black Sea - 40 vessels, 8 of which continued to sail towards the Bosporus Strait.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasised that Russia continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems on civilian vessels in the Sea of Azov.

Background:

  • At the end of October, the occupiers’ naval flotilla in the Black Sea numbered 11 ships and boats, with 24 Kalibrs on stand-by.

