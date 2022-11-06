Explosions rock Belgorod Oblast of Russia: tank containing solvent on fire

A solvent tank is on fire at an industrial facility in Belgorod Oblast of Russia; local authorities claim the fire was started after a [Ukrainian] attack.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram; Kremlin-aligned news outlet RT

Quote from Gladkov: "An industrial facility came under fire in the urban district of Grayvoronsky. A tank with solvent caught fire. There are no casualties. All response teams are working at the scene".

Details: Russian mass media have posted a video of the fire.

Gladkov also said that the "yellow" level of terrorist threat has been extended in Belgorod Oblast until 21 November.

Moreover, the resolution banning the launch of firecrackers and fireworks has been extended for two weeks.

