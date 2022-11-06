Occupiers brainwash Ukrainian children in Melitopol

The Russian occupiers are militarising children in the city of Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), as reported by its Mayor, Ivan Fedorov.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "Schools are using Russian textbooks, where history has been rewritten according to Soviet-era KGB manuals.

They are planning to start giving basic military training to high-school students - preparing them for possible participation in "volunteer units".

Based at a fake university, they are forming units of the Youth Army - an organisation that is supervised by the Russian Defence Ministry and prepares future "cannon fodder" for the occupiers’ army and security service employees."

Details: Fedorov reiterated that spreading war propaganda is a crime.

