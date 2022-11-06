All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians allow only 906 Ukrainians to leave temporarily occupied territories to Zaporizhzhia in one week

Iryna BalachukSunday, 6 November 2022, 13:35
Russians allow only 906 Ukrainians to leave temporarily occupied territories to Zaporizhzhia in one week

Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, has reported that over the past week, the Russian invaders have allowed only 906 Ukrainians to leave the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts for Ukrainian-controlled territory. 

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "Residents of the captured territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts are trying every day to leave the occupied zones and go to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Advertisement:

The Ruscists have let only 906 people from the occupied territories of 4 oblasts leave for [the city of - ed.] Zaporizhzhia in the course of the week. Thousands more are waiting for their turn."

Details: According to Fedorov, the occupiers are forcing people to apply for passes from the so-called commandant’s offices in the temporarily occupied settlements in order to go to the city of Zaporizhzhia.

As a large number of people want to evacuate, sometimes they have to wait up to a month to get that pass. 

The Mayor says that this is particularly the case in Melitopol, since the list of those waiting for passes is filled up until the middle of December. 

Fedorov emphasised that there are two possible evacuation routes: one towards Georgia and European countries via the Berdiansk-Mariupol-Novoazovsk route, and one through temporarily occupied Crimea. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: