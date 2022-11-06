All Sections
Russians allow only 906 Ukrainians to leave temporarily occupied territories to Zaporizhzhia in one week

Iryna BalachukSunday, 6 November 2022, 14:35

Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, has reported that over the past week, the Russian invaders have allowed only 906 Ukrainians to leave the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts for Ukrainian-controlled territory. 

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "Residents of the captured territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts are trying every day to leave the occupied zones and go to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

The Ruscists have let only 906 people from the occupied territories of 4 oblasts leave for [the city of - ed.] Zaporizhzhia in the course of the week. Thousands more are waiting for their turn."

Details: According to Fedorov, the occupiers are forcing people to apply for passes from the so-called commandant’s offices in the temporarily occupied settlements in order to go to the city of Zaporizhzhia.

As a large number of people want to evacuate, sometimes they have to wait up to a month to get that pass. 

The Mayor says that this is particularly the case in Melitopol, since the list of those waiting for passes is filled up until the middle of December. 

Fedorov emphasised that there are two possible evacuation routes: one towards Georgia and European countries via the Berdiansk-Mariupol-Novoazovsk route, and one through temporarily occupied Crimea. 

