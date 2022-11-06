All Sections
Zelenskyy: Over 4.5 million households remain without power as Russia plans new large-scale attacks

Sunday, 6 November 2022, 21:50

As of Sunday evening, more than 4.5 million consumers remain disconnected from the electrical grid in Ukraine, most of them in Kyiv city and Oblast.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "As of this evening, rolling power outages are continuing in Kyiv and six oblasts. More than 4.5 million customers are without electricity. Now, most of them are in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. It's really difficult."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that this week he held meetings with government officials, with representatives of energy companies and oblast administrations regarding possible options for the situation in the energy sector.

"We consider each scenario in detail and prepare appropriate responses. No matter what the terrorists want, no matter what they try to achieve, we must endure this winter and be even stronger in the spring than we are now," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy said that Russia is continuing to amass forces and equipment that would enable it to renew its attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure, including, first and foremost, on the energy infrastructure.

"That’s why Russia needs Iranian missiles. We are preparing to respond," he said.

Previously: Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that on Sunday, 6 November, the situation with electricity supply in Kyiv was difficult, but the blackouts were controlled.

