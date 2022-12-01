Russian forces use Grad MLRS and heavy artillery to attack hromadas in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The Russians attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) heavy artillery from evening to morning.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] were attacked.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Several private houses and outbuildings, a gas pipeline and a power line were destroyed in Chervonohryhorivka hromada.

In Marhanets hromada, representatives of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continue to work at the scene, searching the area.

