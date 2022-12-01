Kremlin unsurprisingly says it won’t consider Russian war crimes tribunal legitimate

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, said that the Kremlin would condemn the creation of a special tribunal to investigate Russia's crimes.

Source: Interfax, a Kremlin-aligned news outlet

Quote from Peskov: "As for the attempts to establish tribunals, they will have no legitimacy and will not be accepted by us; we will condemn them."

Details: Instead, Peskov claimed that Russian investigators "are working very hard and thoroughly to record all the crimes of the Kiev [sic] regime".

Previously: The National Assembly of France - the lower house of the French parliament - has adopted a "very powerful" resolution in support of Ukraine and advocated the establishment of a special tribunal for the Russian President and his inner circle for their crimes of aggression against Ukraine and others.

