Kremlin unsurprisingly says it won’t consider Russian war crimes tribunal legitimate

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 1 December 2022, 15:54

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, said that the Kremlin would condemn the creation of a special tribunal to investigate Russia's crimes.

Source: Interfax, a Kremlin-aligned news outlet

Quote from Peskov: "As for the attempts to establish tribunals, they will have no legitimacy and will not be accepted by us; we will condemn them."

Details: Instead, Peskov claimed that Russian investigators "are working very hard and thoroughly to record all the crimes of the Kiev [sic] regime".

Previously: The National Assembly of France - the lower house of the French parliament - has adopted a "very powerful" resolution in support of Ukraine and advocated the establishment of a special tribunal for the Russian President and his inner circle for their crimes of aggression against Ukraine and others.

