All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia is behind explosion at Ukrainian embassy in Spain, says its Defence Minister

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 1 December 2022, 17:21
Russia is behind explosion at Ukrainian embassy in Spain, says its Defence Minister

Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has stated that Russia is behind the recent explosion at the Ukrainian embassy in Spain.

Source: Reznikov during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 1 December

Quote: "The world is starting to admit that it (Russia – ed.) is a terrorist country. Terror knows no borders. Today, the Minister (Margarita Robles, Minister of Defence of Spain – ed.) reported (at the briefing – ed.) on the letter bombs that have been received in Spain. They are using terrorist methods to unleash terror. 

Advertisement:

They are trying to cut off water and electricity supply in Ukraine to leave us freezing in the darkness. This means that this is a challenge for the whole world."

Background: 

  • On the afternoon of 30 November, a Ukrainian embassy worker in Madrid suffered moderate injuries in a letter bomb explosion. The incident in Spain was classified as a terrorist crime.
  • On Wednesday, the Spanish company Instalaza also received a similar package, which likely contained an explosive device. The company produces weapons that the Spanish government is sending to Ukraine to help fight Russian forces. Other institutions that received such packages were the Torrejón de Ardoz military airfield, the Ministry of Defence of Spain and the US Embassy in Madrid.
  • Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reported that two more diplomatic missions received letters with "very precise threats" on the same day that the Ukrainian embassy in Spain received a package with a bomb.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: