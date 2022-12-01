All Sections
Russia is behind explosion at Ukrainian embassy in Spain, says its Defence Minister

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 1 December 2022, 18:21

Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has stated that Russia is behind the recent explosion at the Ukrainian embassy in Spain.

Source: Reznikov during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 1 December

Quote: "The world is starting to admit that it (Russia – ed.) is a terrorist country. Terror knows no borders. Today, the Minister (Margarita Robles, Minister of Defence of Spain – ed.) reported (at the briefing – ed.) on the letter bombs that have been received in Spain. They are using terrorist methods to unleash terror. 

They are trying to cut off water and electricity supply in Ukraine to leave us freezing in the darkness. This means that this is a challenge for the whole world."

Background: 

  • On the afternoon of 30 November, a Ukrainian embassy worker in Madrid suffered moderate injuries in a letter bomb explosion. The incident in Spain was classified as a terrorist crime.
  • On Wednesday, the Spanish company Instalaza also received a similar package, which likely contained an explosive device. The company produces weapons that the Spanish government is sending to Ukraine to help fight Russian forces. Other institutions that received such packages were the Torrejón de Ardoz military airfield, the Ministry of Defence of Spain and the US Embassy in Madrid.
  • Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reported that two more diplomatic missions received letters with "very precise threats" on the same day that the Ukrainian embassy in Spain received a package with a bomb.

