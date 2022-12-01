Russian tactical aircraft flights resume after weekend pause

The Russians have increased the presence of tactical aircraft in the skies over the occupied territories of Ukraine and near its borders since Monday, after having decreased jet flights over the weekend.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "In general, the enemy increased the number of flights in the sky today, yesterday, and the day before yesterday.

There was a small number of aircraft over the weekend; in fact, a couple of planes patrolled in the Black Sea and around Ukraine’s borders (from the north and east), and that activity has increased during this week.

Today, there were up to 30 planes in the airspace over the occupied territories of Ukraine and the Black Sea; some of them were within the territory of Russia. These planes are tactical, not strategic aircraft; they were obviously sent to support the ground forces and possibly launch guided cruise missiles, such as the Kh-59, Kh-31, etc."

Details: Ihnat has also confirmed that air raid sirens sounded throughout Ukraine on Thursday because of Russian MiG-31K interceptor jets (they can carry Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which have a range of 2,000 kilometres) that left Belarus and relocated to the Russian Federation.

The spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force also pointed out that the location of those interceptor jets is not of particular strategic importance, as they can launch a missile from either Belarusian or Russian territory.

Background: Tactical aircraft include fighter jets, attack aircraft, bombers and helicopters of the army aviation division that carry out tasks directly in the combat action zone.

Strategic aircraft are planes that can launch missiles a long distance from the battlefield.

