Fighter jets that can carry Kinzhal hypersonic missiles leave Belarus

Three MiG-31K fighter jets that can carry Russian Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles are leaving the territory of Belarus, heading to Russia.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring outlet

Details: According to the information from the monitoring outlet, three MiG-31K jets of the Russian Air Force with the side numbers of RF-92462, RF-92339 and RF-92333 are leaving Belarus to the Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia)

As Belaruski Hajun reports, a branch of the 4th Centre for Combat Employment and Retraining of Personnel of the Ministry of Defence of Russia is stationed there.

At the same time, an air-raid siren sounded in Ukraine; it lasted from 14:25 to 15:36.

Background:

On 1 November, the British Defence Intelligence reported that Russia transferred interceptor fighter jets to the territory of Belarus; these planes may carry Kinzhal missiles on board in order to send a message to the West and present Belarus as the one that is getting more and more involved in the war.

On 2 November, Belaruski Hajun stated that there were three MiG-31K interceptor jets of the Russian Air Force deployed at the Machulishchy airfield in Belarus.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, has said that the deployment of X-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic air-to-surface missiles to Belarus does not mean that they become more or less dangerous for Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!