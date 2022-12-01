Huge queues for electric heaters in occupied Mariupol
Thursday, 1 December 2022, 19:44
Occupied and destroyed Mariupol has no central heating; there are queues for electric heaters in the city; fights even break out.
Source: Advisor to the legitimately elected mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko
Details: Andriushchenko showed photos of several thousand people standing in queues and waiting for electric heaters.
According to him, the heaters are "only for those who have previously registered with volunteers
In another location, there was even a fight in the queue for electric heaters.
Andriushchenko added that the occupation authorities were only "disseminating reports about the non-existent heating".
