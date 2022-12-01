All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council requests legislative ban on Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 1 December 2022, 22:55

At its meeting on 1 December, Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to propose that the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) institute a ban on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), and also initiated a review of the legality of the UOC-MP’s presence at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves).

Source: President Zelenskyy’s nightly video address

Quote: "A meeting of the National Security and Defence Council was held today: a meeting at which we considered numerous instances of links between certain religious circles in Ukraine and the aggressor state."

Details: First, the NSDC instructed the government to submit a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada on banning religious organisations affiliated with Russian-based centres of influence from operating in Ukraine.

Second, the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience has been instructed to oversee a religious analysis of the Statute governing the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to establish any presence of a church-canonical link with the Moscow Patriarchate and, if necessary, to take measures provided for by law.

Third, it must be verified whether legal grounds exist for religious organisations to use the property located on the grounds of the National Kyiv-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Reserve (Monastery of the Caves), and whether such organisations are complying with the conditions of the use of said property.

Fourth, all agencies responsible for ensuring national security are to step up their operations with regard to identifying and countering subversive activities being undertaken by Russian secret services within the religious domain in Ukraine, and to apply personal sanctions; the names [of those sanctioned] will shortly be made public.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Fifth, Zelenskyy said that it is necessary to upgrade the status of the State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience and to strengthen its capabilities.

"This agency will be reformed so that it can truly protect the rights and legitimate interests of Ukrainians and the state," the president said.



Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News