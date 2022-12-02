All Sections
Putin and Lukashenko agree on another meeting in December

Friday, 2 December 2022, 10:59
Russian President Vladimir Putin and self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a phone conversation and agreed on another meeting in December. 

Controlled by Lukashenko telegram channel Pul Pervogo reported this, European Pravda informs.

Putin and Lukashenko "have discussed international agenda and situation, as well as coordination of joint actions" and agreed on having a meeting in December in order to talk about "topics of implementation of joint construction and economic affairs". 

From 24 February, both Ukrainian and independent Belarusian media space did not stop discussing whether the Belarusian army will enter the war against Ukraine. 

Over the nine months, there have been many messages that such an operation is being prepared or will start soon. However, none of them have been confirmed yet.

