More than 170 explosions rang out on northern border of Ukraine over 24 hours

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 2 December 2022, 14:17

On 1 December, more than 170 explosions rang out on the border of Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts due to Russian attacks, as invaders used mortars, grenade launchers and tubed artillery, firing from Kursk and Bryansk Oblasts of the Russian Federation.

Source: Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: hromadas of Yunakivka, Myropillia, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske and Shalyhyne in Sumy Oblast and Novhorod-Siverskyi hromada in Chernihiv Oblast came under enemy fire over the past day [hromada is an administrative unit, that includes a town and adjacent villages]

In particular, in the first half of the day, the occupiers from the Russian settlement of Kazachya Loknia, Kursk Oblast, shelled the territory of Yunakivka hromada with tubed artillery; more than 15 explosions were heard as shells burst.

Shalyhyne hromada took fire from mortars and grenade launchers. From the area of ​​Slobidka-Ivanivka and Stara Mykolaivka settlements of Kursk Oblast, the Russians fired 50 mines and fired 50 times from grenade launcher along the border.

Esman hromada was shelled twice from tubed artillery from the settlements of Troyebortne and Lokot, Bryansk Oblast: more than 30 artillery attacks were recorded.

Znob-Novhorodske hromada was shelled from the settlement of Belaya Beryozka in Bryansk Oblast: 24 artillery attacks occurred.

In the afternoon, the Russian occupiers the territory of Myropillia hromada, using a mortar; about 10 explosions of 120-mm mortar bombs were recorded. The attacks came from the settlement of Plekhovo, Kursk Oblast.

The Russians shelled Novhorod-Siverskyi hromada twice from the area of ​​the settlement of Pohar in Bryansk Oblast: 6 tubed artillery attacks were recorded.

