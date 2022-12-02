All Sections
Special Operations Forces calculate, artillery liquidates: Russian electronic warfare system destroyed in Polohy

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 2 December 2022, 14:59

The Ukrainian military have destroyed a Russian electronic warfare system in the occupied city of Polohy, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: press service of Special Operations Forces (SOF) on Telegram

Details: The Special Operations Forces unit has established the exact location of the enemy's electronic warfare system in the city.

In addition to creating obstacles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers used this system to suppress mobile communications in the settlement. Thus, they actually cut off the locals from communication with the outside world.

The Special Operations Forces shared the coordinates of the Russian electronic warfare system with Ukrainian artillery units, which destroyed the facility.

The SOF points out that this particular unit of theirs was previously distinguished by the destruction of an enemy S-300 system that fired the maternity house in the town of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing a new-born.

Background:

  • In the morning report of Ukraine’s General Staff on 2 December, it was indicated that the Russian occupation forces were withdrawing separate units and preparing to evacuate the personnel of the occupation administrations of the settlements of the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
  • Moreover, it was reported that in the settlements of Polohy and Inzhenerne, occupiers were leaving the houses where they were quartered, taking out the stolen property. 

