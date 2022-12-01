All Sections
Russians withdrawing units from some settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast – General Staff

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 1 December 2022, 17:38
Russians withdrawing units from some settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast – General Staff

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the Russians are withdrawing their military from the village of Mykhailivka, the city of Polohy and the village of Inzhenerne in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; they offer local residents in the village of Burchak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast the opportunity to evacuate.

Source: Evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00, on 1 December

Quote from the General Staff: "According to the information available, the Russian occupation troops are withdrawing some units and preparing for the evacuation of the personnel of the occupation administrations of settlements in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 

In particular, units based in the local police department and one of the educational institutions left the settlement of Mykhailivka

In the settlements of Polohy and Inzhenerne, occupiers are leaving the houses where they were quartered and taking out the stolen property. 

In the settlement of Burchak, the occupation authorities are conducting a census for the so-called voluntary evacuation of the population."

Details: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the previous days, over 230 Russian soldiers were injured in the settlements of Myrne, Tokmak, Inzhenerne, Polohy, Yasne and Kinski Rozdory in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The number of personnel killed is being updated. More than 15 pieces of military equipment of various types and an ammunition storage point were destroyed.

The Russians are holding the defence on the Zaporizhzhia front.

On 1 December, the Russian occupiers launched airstrikes on the village of Bilohiria in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

