"Occupiers will never catch us": Zelenskyy visits museum of Ukrainian philosopher Hryhorii Skovoroda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the museum of Hryhorii Skovoroda [a famous Ukrainian philosopher and poet – ed.] in Pereiaslav and paraphrased a famous quote by the philosopher: no matter how hard the occupiers try to catch us, they never will.

Quote: "Hryhorii Skovoroda Memorial Museum in Pereiaslav. There is a commemorative sign to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the Ukrainian philosopher, which was installed on the occasion of the inclusion of this date in the UNESCO Calendar of Commemorative Dates.

Skovoroda's creativity remains relevant even today. Paraphrasing the most famous words of the philosopher, no matter how hard the occupiers try to catch us, they never will. We will definitely endure."

