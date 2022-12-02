All Sections
Mayor of Moscow visits frontline in Ukraine and helps to "equip frontiers"

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 2 December 2022, 16:39
Mayor of Moscow visits frontline in Ukraine and helps to equip frontiers

Sergey Sobyanin, the Mayor of Moscow, claims that he has visited the Russian-occupied Donbas, helped to "equip the frontiers", and made a photo shoot.

Source: Sobyanin on Telegram

Quote: "We are helping our guys [Russian occupation forces – ed.] on the defence line to equip the frontiers: anti-tank ditches, trenches, pillboxes and dugouts."

Details: He reports that he has met with construction workers and military personnel, including those conscripted from the Russian capital.

Updated at 17:40: Sobyanin specified that he had, in particular, visited Russian-captured Luhansk.

 
 
 
 
 
 

Advertisement: