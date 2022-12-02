All Sections
Number of graves in occupied Mariupol increased significantly – satellite photo

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 2 December 2022, 23:10

Maxar Technologies company has published a fresh image from its satellite, which clearly shows the growing area of graves in Mariupol's city cemetery.

Source: Maxar Technologies on Twitter

Details: The tweet suggests comparing two photos of the main city cemetery called Starokrymske – taken on 29 March (left) and 30 November (right).

The photos clearly show that there is a significant expansion of the number of graves.

