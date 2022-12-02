Number of graves in occupied Mariupol increased significantly – satellite photo

Maxar Technologies company has published a fresh image from its satellite, which clearly shows the growing area of graves in Mariupol's city cemetery.

Source: Maxar Technologies on Twitter

Details: The tweet suggests comparing two photos of the main city cemetery called Starokrymske – taken on 29 March (left) and 30 November (right).

Advertisement:

The photos clearly show that there is a significant expansion of the number of graves.

The main city cemetery (Starokrymske) on the western side of #Mariupol has had significant expansion of the number of graves. Satellite images from March 29, 2022 (left) compared to November 30, 2022 (right). #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/XTDfI9GILN — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) December 2, 2022

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!